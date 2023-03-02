Nigerian singer Falz spoke the minds of aggravated Nigerians this election period and went on to address the INEC chairman on it

The barrister-turned-singer explained that the INEC chairman violated the law by not using the BIVAS system to collate the presidential election result

Falz, however, issued a note of warning to INEC against using the same manner to handle the governorship election coming up soon

Popular singer and activist Folarin Falana, best known as Falz, warned the INEC against any manoeuvres during the upcoming gubernatorial elections scheduled for March 11.

The Afrobeats star spoke against the failed BIVAS not used during the presidential elections.

Pictures of Falz and INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu Credit: @falzthebahdguy, @mahmoodyakubu

Source: Instagram

Falz called out the INEC chairman for gross violations of the law to its letter.

He wrote on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"The importance of this point is the Gubernatorial elections coming up on March 11. This kind of wuru-wuru-to-the-answer should never be tolerated!!!! The true will of the people is what must prevail & we have to INSIST on this mode of transmission because that is the ONLY way we can monitor all the results in REAL TIME & actually have a free & fair election."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Falz's post

pretty_djnazzy

"@inecnigeria come and answer from where."

drbtgar:

"Talent no mean wisdom, one thing this elections has thought me. But Falz, you have both and may God continue to increase you. ❤️"

mss_judith:

"This generation is blessed to have you ❤️."

kunleremiofficial:

"Till it’s about the decision of “the office” and not the decision of an individual… we won’t have a fair play. Why bribe a staff when you can buy the company!"

bi_benard:

"Key: You have the results from where?????????"

visualsbyuche:

"Lmao na real you have the results from where??!!!"

atomacoofficial:

"If the results are not on your portals how did you get a winner of the election??"

Falz reacts after reports of him being attacked

Popular rapper Falz was reportedly attacked at Ikate, Lekki, Lagos state, where he had gone to cast his vote.

The report went viral on social media and sparked reactions from netizens, who expressed displeasure.

Falz revealed he was fine and had gotten his phone back. He added that he was yet to vote.

Source: Legit.ng