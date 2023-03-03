Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh, is gearing up for the upcoming governorship election in Rivers state

The ADC deputy-governorship candidate took to her Instagram page with a post informing fans that she’s on her way to the state in preparation for March 11

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with mixed reactions with some wishing her good luck

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has moved on from her family drama to focus on the upcoming governorship elections in the country.

The screen diva turned politician is the deputy-governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state.

Actress Tonto Dikeh jets to Rivers ahead of election. Photo: @tontolet

Ahead of the polls set to hold on Saturday, March 11, the Abuja-based actress shared a post informing fans and supporters of her trip to the state.

Dikeh shared several a photo in which she was spotted posing with her travelling bag and mentioned how the election is the only thing on her mind at the moment.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh's supporters wish her well

m.i.m.i._1111 said:

"Stay safe tonto I hv told my friends in Ph and they wil all vote for you."

nellyglitters said:

"Is Tonto contesting let us now mama. Let not go do LP tsunami miss you. Let's know under which party."

veeveerich said:

"Upwards and Forward only!! We Declare Peace and Safety in that City in Jesus Name.Amen."

toniankchijioke said:

"Am in Rivers State don't really no your party, what's the parties name so that I can vote for you."

nellyvee_official said:

"Under which party are you contesting ma'am, make we no go use the love we get for Labour loose guard you o ."

stainless587 said:

"All the best. Above all God's guidance and be safe. Remember you are a mother this country is not worth dieing for take care."

