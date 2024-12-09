Funke Akindele & Falz Spark Relationship Rumour as They Hold Hands to Dance at Her Movie Premiere
- Shege and Jenifa are about to rekindle their on-screen love in Funke Akindele's new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'
- The talented movie stars were spotted among other top giants in the industry at the premiere on December 8, 2024
- However, many speculated that there might be brewing chemistry between Funke Akindele and Folarin Falana
Nigerians were happy to see Jenifa back with the love of her life, Shege, at the premiere of Funke Akindele's new movie 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.
The movie premiere was one of glitz and glamour, as everyone came looking their best to the first screening of one of the most anticipated movies of the season.
One of the night's highlights was seeing music entertainers D'banj and Lagbaja at the event, who also made appearances in the movie.
Lagbaja, whose real name is Bisade Ologunde, is one of the Nigerian veteran music stars who has been off the radar for a long while. He serenaded the audience with his melodious voice at the after-party, and this was where the show started.
The movie stars Funke Akindele, who plays Jenifa, and Falz, her on-screen lover called Shege, stepped on the dance floor. They held hands as they swayed from side to side, looking into each other's eyes lovingly.
The videos soon circulated on social media, with fans wondering if they were in a romantic relationship.
Watch the clips here:
Fans react to Funke Akindele and Falz's dance video
Read some reactions below:
@iceking_fund1:
"That thinking way you just reason now fit they happen lowkey Abi I lie 😂😂😂."
@porcholori:
"This dancing is legal, they're both lawyers❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@asakealaago:
"Make them date e go sweet me olohun 😍😍😍."
@bunbright6:
"This chemistry is too much 😍😍."
@veronica.ezekiel.161:
"Let them date, oh Lord."
@thesunmzi:
"Guys she is his very big sister, stopppeeeet."
@sissy_funmi:
"They don do rehearsal tire! Make una Dey there Dey ship nonsense."
Funke Akindele features Lagbaja, D’banj
Destiny Etiko trends over statement to Kamo at Funke Akindele's dinner: "Ruined her face with botox"
Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele released the trailer for her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, which is scheduled to be released in December.
Like her industry rival Toyin Abraham, who featured King Sunny Ade, the actress worked on her project with veteran singers Lagbaja and D'banj.
Funke Akindele's fans and followers have since flooded her page to express excitement, especially after spotting Lagbaja in the video.
