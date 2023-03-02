Yoruba actress Bimbo Akisanya has left many talking with the way she celebrated Bola Tinubu’s win at the recent presidential poll

Bimbo shared an old video of her showing off some strange dance moves as she congratulated Tinubu

The actress also assured Nigerians that Tinubu wouldn’t disappoint as she appealed for citizens to give the president-elect time to prove his capability

Yoruba actress Bimbo Akisanya has caused a stir on social media over an old video she shared to celebrate Bola Tinubu’s win.

In the video, Bimbo showed off some strange dance moves in public.

Bimbo Akisanya congratulates Tinubu. Credit: @the_bimboakisanya

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, the actress congratulated Tinubu as she appealed to angry Nigerians within and outside the country to stand with the president-elect as she assured that he wouldn’t disappoint.

While the actress has put her page in a private mode following the backlash that trailed the video, below is an extract from the caption she shared:

“@officialasiwajubat ti ZEHHHHHHTO ALMIGHTY GOD ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY Dear fellow Nigerians both home & in diaspora, it is true that we've been hurt, it is true that we've been cheated, yes we are angry with the present government. We are all feeling the heat.But the fact still remains that, Asiwaju is not the president, so there's little that he can do for now. Let's face the fact & be realistic, we were all shouting Sai Baba Sai Baba when Asiwaju introduced Buhari to us cos we saw him as our messiah. Our parents & grandparents were also shouting SAI BABA & prayed for him to win. Are we now going to k#ll or disown our own parents????BAT2023 is here & some of us believe BAT is here to correct so many things. Let us come together & wish Nigeria well. Honestly, ASIWAJU won't disappoint us ."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bimbo Akisanya’s video

See some of the reactions below:

beautyfull_aby:

"Old or New video, children of God this is what madness looks like."

_abeeke:

"Is she okay? Do we need to send her to Aro?? I don't mean this as a joke ."

ibijke:

"pls wat on earth is dis iya freaking doing now mtchewwww illiteracy is really a disease."

bollysco:

"Old video during Portable challenge."

eniolamodupe:

"She suppose nake herself to show us she happy radarada."

temmy.sho:

"Na Person mama be this bayi oo Oni bata wahala."

theprincess_nikky:

"This is not dancing for joy ooo, it is called werey tutu."

