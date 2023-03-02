The 2023 Presidential election seems to have stirred the emotions of many Nigerians, especially the youth Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia recently shared her thoughts about it

The actress during a recent chat with Legit.ng revealed who she supported for the 2023 presidential election and why she did

However, while she spoke about the election, she had a mouthful to say about people who weren't in support of Peter Obi, one of such was Mr Jollof, and she brutally dragged him

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia since her big break in the entertainment industry, has always been known as someone who never shies from expressing her thoughts and would say them exactly as it is.

She recently shared a discussion with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, where she spoke about the 2023 elections and why she finds it hard to understand some of her colleagues' presidential candidates.

During the Interview, Etinosa revealed that she hugely supported Peter Obi and his political ideals. However, she couldn't help but call out some of her colleagues who, because of the stipends they collected from another presidential candidate, decided to sell the country to a less deserving person.

During the conversation, Etinosa said;

"Anybody who doesn't have Peter Obi in mind and sees him as the right choice, what type of playing is that? All those celebrities who are of the opinion that because a particular politician helped them when they were poor or he helped them and their family for that reason they want to give the entire country are crazy."

Etinosa, during the chat, went on to note, saying if a person helps you say thank you and move on. Not to give them the entire country as a reward. The conversation seemed to have ignited a trigger within the actress, as she went on to drag her colleague Mr Jollof because of his utterances and support for Bola Tinubu.

"I don't know what is wrong with many of my Nollywood colleagues because, of 100k, 1m or 2m that usually spend within a week, they want to hand over all of our future to one person as a reward. People like Mr Jollof are senseless, he is an atenu, beggar it is not by having a blue tick that determines a person's intelligence nor by having followers."

The young mother of one went on to explain why many Nigerians rooted for the Labour Party to emerge winner of the presidential election. She noted that if the economy of the country was in a good state, and Nigeria was working, people would make much more millions than the stipends that one man used to buy some people's future.

