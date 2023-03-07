Social media users have gushed over a trending video of a black lady with a massive shape in heels

The lady who has embraced her massive physique cat walked on a road while sporting a brown spaghetti dress

She asked netizens to leave reviews about her purse but many said they did not notice her accessory as she stole all the attention

A video of a black lady with a massive physique walking gracefully in heels on a road has elicited reactions on social media.

The lady shared the clip herself via her TikTok handle asking netizens to leave a review on her purse.

The lady got netizens gushing. Photo Credit: @valbabyyy3

Source: TikTok

The clip started with her leaving the house wearing a tight brown spaghetti dress and white heels and then is followed by a scene of her catwalking on a road.

Like someone oblivious of the camera recording her, she strolled with confidence and then looked at the camera along the way to reveal her matching brown shades.

Her clip has amassed over two million views and thousands of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

nyah said:

"Ain nobody lookin at that dam*n purse."

Jayoce121 said:

"Direct descendant of Sarah Baartman."

Slick said:

"Everytime I hear this sound now, your vid and my reaction lives in my head."

Samantha said:

"I am looking disrespectfully and I am not sorry."

KAH said:

"I’m no better than a man.‍♀️Girl, ain’t nobody looking at that dam*n purse."

sǝoʇɐʇoԀ said:

"Wait it’s supposed to be at the back? I’ve been wearing the dress wrong."

Brianna said:

"Respectfully didn’t know you had a purse."

Cierra M. said:

"Girl no one isn’t worried about that tiny purse."

