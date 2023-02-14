Popular Nollywood actor Rosy Meurer wants the whole world to know what love means to her and her husband this valentine

The Gambian-born star took to social media to share some sultry-looking pictures of herself perfectly posed with her man

While Rosy and Churchill spiked up Valentine’s fever, the movie star noted that her birthday was in a few hours

Popular actress Rosy Meurer and her man, Olakunle Churchill, took to social media to express their love for each other this Valentine’s Day.

The Gambian star noted what love meant to her, and things work out because they are just meant to be.

Valentine pictures of actress of Rosy Meurer with husband Churchill Credit:@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Rosy appreciated her husband’s contribution to making love a beautiful passion that could never be without him.

"Some things are meant to be… just like YOU & ME. Love can be defined with one word YOU ❤️HAPPY VALENTINES. "

See her post below

Fans and colleagues gush over the couple’s pictures

mhiz_terri:

"This most beautiful picture online today!! Forever for you both."

onyinyechi_03:

"This is what PEACE OF MIND LOOKS LIKE .❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

opaka990:

"E sweet. "

zuzumamman:

"Una for warn us na!!! Happy Valentine’s darling.❤️"

galarry_:

"Love is in the Air.❤️❤️❤️"

intimatecare.ng:

"Most beautiful picture in the internet today."

nikkilaoye:

Awww too cute. Happy Valentine's day to you and yours.❤️❤️❤️"

fola_seyi01:

"Tonto has turned off her data and left the group."

tof1704:

"Mr Churchill suppose sponsor 100 indigenes of delta state (urhobo precisely)go UK ,but let me be number onefor reserving a beautiful and colour matching wife for you‍♀️."

cyndyobiakor:

"Tension us, we are awwwwwwn❤️. Happy val my beautiful people. ❤️❤️"

patiencezidane:

"Happy Valentine's day beautiful .❤️"

Rosy Meurer gushes over marriage with Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng reported how Rosy Meurer put her relationship with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, in the spotlight.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of loved-up photos of herself with her man on the beach.

The couple appeared to have had a great bonding moment on their fun outing and it led to the actress likening their marriage to a fairytale.

Source: Legit.ng