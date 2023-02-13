Popular veteran actress Fausat Balogun aka Madan Saje is a year older today, February 13, and she has been well celebrated

The movie star was pleasantly surprised on set by a surprise crew consisting of a trumpet man, drummers, and singers

Fans and colleagues of the actress have stormed her page with celebratory messages, and good wishes for her

Veteran actress Madam Saje could not hold back her emotions on her birthday after her daughter surprised her with 'paranran'.

The movie star was on the bed in a room with some of her colleagues, about to eat, when the surprise crew came in.

Madam Saje gets surprised on her birthday Photo credit: @sajetiologa

Source: Instagram

Madam Saje's mouth dropped open in shock as she held her head and allowed her emotion to run its course.

The actress was then seen dancing and singing with everyone in the room as they celebrated her.

"First Suprise my birthday today chuck me ooooooooo. I really appreciate you my darling daughter @oyilade_clothing May Almighty Allah bless you more more and more Thank you so much all CGI, love you forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Madam Saje

bintaayomogaji:

"Happy birthday @sajetiologa Olorun loga e. Llnp❤️❤️❤️"

yeyetoyintomato:

"Enjoy ur new age my lovely friend, Ayinke eleyinju anu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. God bless ur new age."

sanyeri234:

"Happy Birthday to you Ma❤️❤️❤️"

chief_femibranch:

"Happy Birthday Sister mi. More blessings I sha Allah ❤️"

officialadesanyatoyosi:

"More wonderful years ahead mum @sajetiologa."

dollywhite_ayodolapo:

"May Almighty Allah bless your new age ma,more strength in life maami."

iam_mrcaptain:

"Happy birthday Ma...may u live long In good health and wealth Ma❤️"

iam_kingsammiracle:

"Happy birthday to you my lovely mum, May God bless your new age in good health and wealth LLNP."

laiadebayo:

"Happy birthday to my caring and adorable mum. May Almighty Allah continue to bless and protect you ma "

