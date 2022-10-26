Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has continued to showcase her happy marriage with Olakunle Churchill on social media

The movie star recently noted that their love story is her favourite fairytale as she bragged about them online

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rosy shared a series of photos of herself with her man having a great time at the beach

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Rosy Meurer, has once again put her relationship with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, in the spotlight.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of loved up photos of herself with her man on the beach.

The couple appeared to have had a great bonding moment on their fun outing and it led to the actress likening their marriage to a fairytale.

Rosy Meurer brags about marriage to Olakunle Churchill. Photos: @official_rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

According to Rosy, their love story is her favourite fairytale. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“My favorite fairytale is our love story ❤️”

To take their couple goals further, they also rocked matching white shirts and black shorts on their fun outing and appeared to enjoy each other’s company.

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Rosy Meurer brags about relationship with Olakunle Churchill

Rosy’s post drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens as they spoke on the celebrity couple’s love.

Recall that their union had been subject to backlash after fans accused Rosy of collecting fellow actress Tonto Dikeh’s former husband.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

beckishair:

"Awesome God "

harsiyat:

"May God bless ur marriage forever my friend. Hold ur husband firmly and respect him more. ❤️❤️❤️"

nneka436:

"Love sweet ooooooooooo especially from the one we trust."

baby.love1260:

"Enjoy fine girl. Let them keep quoting motivational quotes."

beckishair:

"This Love na follow come "

eliteafricanqueen:

"God when ❤️"

omoyemeh_special:

"May God Almighty continue to bless your marriage dear. For better for best."

Tonto Dikeh asks for prayers from fans

Tonto Dikeh was not having a good time and did not shy away from it as she expressed herself in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

The mother of one declared that she needed prayers as she admitted that her heart was so heavy.

Tonto didn't categorically mention the issues she was having but her message carried a lot of weight.

Source: Legit.ng