Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared moments from a new movie shoot in which she was a cast on

Regina rocked a white wedding gown with a male colleague acting as her husband while they made use of a tricycle as their ride

The actress, however, stirred reactions when she said the picture was a perfect example of what people call unconditional love

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, who is married to businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has continued to build a name for herself in the movie industry.

Regina recently took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures from a movie shoot, which is still in production.

Regina Daniels plays the role of a bride in a new movie. Credit: @reginadaniels

In the scene she shared, the mother of two played the role of a newly wedded bride as she was seen rocking a white gown with a male colleague acting as her husband.

However, instead of using a car as the norm, the couple made use of a tricycle, which Regina tagged as unconditional love.

Sharing the pics, she wrote:

"I think this is what they call unconditional love “On the set of woman in me “

See the pics below:

Netizens react as Regina Daniels shares pics from movie shoot

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens claimed that was the kind of marriage she would have had if she didn't marry Ned Nwoko. See them below:

nana.nathy.nathalie:

"That the marriage they wanted you to have but you refused ."

mhiz_presheezona:

"But u no follow unconditional love real life oo."

mrchimzi:

"See the kind of man you’re supposed to get married to."

ogechi_chikezie:

"Unconditional love kee them there. Las las dem go stain unconditional love white ."

okiki_ola_yinka:

"You no suppose dey act again nah shebi papa Ned dey feed you well ."

