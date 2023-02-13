To celebrate her birthday and Valentine's Day, Nkechi Blessing and her lover Xxssive flew to Zanzibar

The actress has kept her fans up to date with details of their trip and now, photos from the fun getaway

While many gushed over the couple and wished them forever, others think an engagement is underway

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and her man are bent on getting single people jealous with their trip to Zanzibar.

The movie star announced earlier on her page that she decided to go on a baecation/birthday getaway with her boyfriend Xxssive.

Fans gush over Nkechi Blessing on vacation Photo credit: @nkechi_ blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Now that the couple has landed in the exotic resort, Nkechi has made it her duty to tension her fans with loved-up photos.

The actress posed with her man on a bridge with a view of the resort's clear blue sky, water, and other structures.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Good evening from Zanzibar"

View the photos below:

Reactions to Nkechi's post

jay.jessy.3:

"I love this, birthday get away is exactly what you need NBS. Wish you a blissful,happy birthday in advance."

aniujuaku:

"Okayyyyy❤️ let the countdown begin "

u__gee__:

"But forget,Nkechi too fine, you supposed marry 3 different men de same time "

iam_kingdavid_:

"Simp boys just de follow expire product, how on earth will such a young fresh boy like go de follow this kind woman, men you all need to learn set standard for yourself no be only women sabi set standard. Value men will not near this kind woman."

jeff021582:

"I have never seen a man who understands his job responsibilities like this young man here."

mercyjames23:

"This guy is enjoying, well done Nkechi, hbd in advance."

_sharon994:

"Engagement loading ❤️"

Sweet video as Mercy Aigbe and hubby have fun in Maldives ahead of Valentine

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, started their Valentine’s Day celebration before February 14.

The celebrity lovebirds decided to mark the season of love by flying out to the Maldives and having a fun-filled time at the beautiful destination.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Mercy Aigbe posted a video of herself and her man in Maldives after they arrived at the destination.

Source: Legit.ng