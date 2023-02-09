“Make Uncle Ned Catch You”: Junior Pope Makes Promise to Regina Daniels As She Shares Moments From Movie Shoot
- Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has flooded her page with pictures from a new movie project she is working on
- Regina Daniels, who described herself as a female hunter, also shared moments with actor Junior Pope from the movie shoot
- Many of the actress’ fans and followers, however, took to her comment section to tease her, while others gushed about her
Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has continued to share new movie projects she is working on with her fans and followers.
In a latest Instagram post, Regina shared pictures from a new movie alongside actor Junior Pope, who acted as her husband.
Regina, dressed as a female hunter, went on to sweetly describe herself.
She wrote:
“Have you seen a young, beautiful, gorgeous, splendid, wonderful female hunter before.”
See her post below:
In another post where she shared pictures of her and Junior Pope, she wrote:
“When the going gets tough, the tough get going….. Meet Dinta my husband @jnrpope and Stella on the set of “SAVED.”
See the post below:
Junior Pope reacts to Regina's post
Legit.ng captured actor Junior Pope's reactions in the actress’ comment section, where he promised to protect her.
He wrote:
"I will protect u at all cost…… it’s what true husbands do."
Netizens warn Junior Pope
chris_bona22:
"You wan make Uncle Ned change am for you abi?"
skv11_____:
"@jnrpope dey play make alaye catch you lol ."
i_am_sir_lawrence_:
"@jnrpope make that man catch you."
ma_jun268:
"@jnrpope ana akogheri."
aj__smoove:
"Where dinta find that cloth wear I want mine."
Regina Daniels plays the role of a bride in new movie
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share lovely pictures from a movie shoot.
In the scene she shared, the mother of two played the role of a newly wedded bride as she was seen rocking a white gown with a male colleague acting as her husband.
However, instead of using a car as the norm, the couple made use of a tricycle, which Regina tagged as unconditional love.
