There are popular Nollywood stars who have relocated from the country to the United States of America

Some of them have also gone on to become naturalized citizens in the US and shared the good news with their fans on social media

Dike Osinachi, aka Apama Nolly, became the latest Nollywood to join the list as he flaunted his blue passport online

The current economic situation in Nigeria has made 'japa' a thing, and it gets better when one becomes a legal citizen in the country they relocated to.

Nollywood stars are also not left out of the 'japa' race as a number of them have relocated to another country and become naturalized citizens.

Apama says he has no plan to return to Nigeria. Credit: @apamanolly @laidebakare @dikeosinachi

In this article, Legit.ng looks at popular Nollywood stars who are now US citizens.

1. Dike Osinachi aka Apama Nolly

The comic actor couldn't contain his joy when he finally laid hands on his blue passport in February 2023.

Apama shared a video on social media as he announced his new US citizenship status while calling fans and colleagues to rejoice with him.

Apama Nolly added that he has no plan to return to Nigeria.

2. Uche Jombo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo during her colleague Uche Jombo's birthday celebration in December 2022, shared a video of the moment the latter showed off her American passport.

Ini Edo, in the caption, said Uche was set for life as she added that she and others would also become American citizens.

3. Regina Askia-Williams

The Nollywood actress became a citizen of the United States in 2017 and took to her social media timeline to announce the good news.

She also bought a house in the US in 2021 after living and working there for more than a decade.

4. Laide Bakare

The Yoruba actress became a US citizen in 2017 and threw an elaborate party to mark the achievement, which sparked reactions.

Laide Bakare, while responding to her critics for throwing a party, told Tribune:

"It’s a big deal in everybody’s life. This was why I mentioned earlier that there’s lack of love in our country. If anyone criticises such an achievement, it’s out of ignorance or that’s the level of the intelligence of that person. To me, it’s a big deal; I’m so happy and delighted."

5. Yomi Gold

The Yoruba actor made headlines in 2018 when he shared a video that suggested that he got his US citizenship approved, as many flooded his page with congratulatory messages.

In an interview with The Punch, Yomi Gold described the achievement as memorable.

“My best moments as an actor would be right now as I have just received my US citizenship. The love and congratulatory messages I have been receiving are overwhelming. It feels very great to be an American citizen because I am now a citizen of the world," he said.

6. Bigvai Jokotoye

In 2021, the Yoruba actor was in the news after he took to his Instagram page to announce he was now a US citizen.

Bigvai shared the good news immediately after he passed his interview.

“Guys, I’m the happiest man right now. If you’re happy for me, God will do the same thing for you. I’m now a US citizen. This morning was my interview for US citizenship,” he said.

Watch his video below:

7. Prince Eke

The Nollywood actor was super excited when he became a US citizen in 2022.

Prince Eke penned his sincere appreciation to God for sparing his life as he added that others commenced the same journey but lost their lives amid efforts to seek a better life outside Nigeria.

