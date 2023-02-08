Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya did not mince words when he declared that he made Nigeria popular

The BBNaija star, in an interview, disclosed that he made his home country popular because of his engagements in the entertainment industry

Kiddwaya went on to list a couple of established intuitions he has worked on which brought popularity through him to the country

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Kiddwaya has sent the Nigerian social media space into a frenzy, with his recent declaration.

The reality TV star disclosed in an interview how he has allegedly made the country popular by being in its entertainment space.

Kiddwaya reported that the country is popular today because of people like him.

Speaking in a recent interview with Savvy Media, he said:

"Not only have I made my father more famous, but I’ve also made Nigeria more famous."This is the best time to be in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and I’m one of the reasons why it’s cool to be us!"

Kiddwaya went on to say that he knows people will complain and grudge about his disclosure, but that he is one of the few people who has had the pleasure of working with established institutions in the western world such as the BBC, Channel 4/5, The Times, The Sun, and of course the Hollywood giant Brian Cox, etc.

Nigerians react to Kiddwaya’s statement

toiyoabasi1:

"I think he'd make a great comedian why didn't we see this part of him in the house? But he actually made his daddy famous. That part is true ."

_therealjuliet:

"Made your dad famous might be true to an extent but Nigeria as a whole???? Chelsea cmon now. "

aka_ugo3:

"Even 9ice talk say e go bring home Grammy so it’s allowed to dream. "

nellobrownn:

"So you all re expecting grown up talk from a kid?.Someone who goes by the name Kidd.

avediamond:

I think you mean Nigeria made you famous. Just be humble and thank the organizers of Big Brother."

iam_zaiiii:

"Wetin this one dey smoke??? it’s always people that don’t live in Nigeria always say the most."

