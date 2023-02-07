Nollywood’s Dike Osinachi has taken to social media with a video calling on fans and colleagues to thank God on his behalf

The comic actor was also spotted brandishing his new US passport as he announced that he doesn’t intend to return to Nigeria

Osinachi’s post sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community with some people noting that the passport doesn't belong to him

Nollywood actor Dike Osinachi aka Apama Nolly cannot contain his joy and excitement at the moment after finally laying hands on his blue passport.

The actor happily shared a video on social media calling on fans and colleagues to join him in thanking God as he announced his new US citizenship status.

Comic actor Apama Nolly announces that he's now a US citizen. Photo: @apamanolly

Apama Nolly made it clear that he needs to go and hustle in America while his wife and kids remain home in Nigeria.

According to the actor, he has no plans of coming back home and urged anyone who sees him in Nigeria to fine him.

"Anywhere you see me in Owerri, if you see me in Nigeria collect money from me. Because I’m not around and I know I’m not coming back," he said.

Social media users react

k.k.d_nelson said:

"People wen Don spent 10yrs for here wen I dey never get pamanent resident.green card na come u wen dey owerri.get America passport. ."

divine_shipping_agency said:

"No be you get the passport na so easy to get am,u wey u and rolled dey always drag fufu for owerri go suddenly get USA passport."

oluwakemi._o said:

"The mission is to japa and then pray for Nigeria from abroad."

liontchain said:

priscillia_oluchi_ le? Bro became a US citizen before travelling to US?." s

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"The goal is to japa and pray for Nigeria from abroad."

sir_eltee said:

"I think he’s catching cruise. That’s someone’s passport Seriously, leave this jungle if you can."

