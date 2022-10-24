Nollywood actor Prince Eke is now a bonafide American citizen and he shared the exciting news with fans and followers on social media

The actor, in his post, submitted that it has indeed been a long journey and there are those who lost their lives in their efforts to seek greener pastures outside Nigeria

Eke, however, made it clear that he still has his PVC, and many were spotted in his comment section with mixed reactions

It is indeed a moment of celebration for popular Nollywood actor Prince Eke who is now an American citizen.

The US-based actor shared an inspiring post with his fans and followers on social media while announcing the good news.

Actor Prince Eke becomes US citizen. Photo: @realprinceke

Source: Instagram

Eke gave praise to the almighty for sparing his life, adding that there wre others who commenced the same journey but lost their lives amid efforts to seek a better life outside Nigeria.

"I give God all the glory because it’s neither by my power nor by my might . It’s all His Grace !So many started this journey before me but their cases are still undecided. Some got drowned in the Mediterranean Sea while others died in the deserts all in an effort to run away from a wicked government," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actor equally highlighted problems that continue to ravage the country while noting that he has his Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

See his post below:

Social media users react to Eke's post

ugezujugezu said:

"Congratulations my brother. Uche Chukwu Amaka."

queenwokoma said:

"Yasss!! Congratulations Uncle."

ruggedybaba said:

"Congrats bro. So u don finally pick am up . I still dey on the matter we discuss the last time o."

seun_dreams said:

"Isn’t it shame.ful Nigerians have turned this to testimony especially when u have to pray & fast for 7 eke market days so u could be granted a visa at the embassy."

missyztouch_couture said:

eye_bee_halliday izen of another country now a testimony, arrrhghhhh Nigeria we must make you work again."

eye_bee_halliday said:

"I wonder why y’all are congratulating him tho ‍♀️ being a citizen of another country now calls for joy like its big achievement?"

Georgina Onuoha's mum becomes US citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US-based Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha took to her social media page to share the good news with her followers.

Georgina shared photos of her elderly mum holding a small US flag and a placard that had some inscriptions on it.

The actress then showered prayers on the elderly woman while thanking her for being her strength.

Source: Legit.ng