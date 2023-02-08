Yul Edochie received his father Pete Edochie’s accolades and blessing on his new venture into movie productions

The actor-turn-producer directed his father in a new movie he is currently working on and impressed the veteran while on set

Yul took to social media to disclose how excited he is to be acknowledged by his father, who is a legend in the industry, stating that this was the zenith of his career

Popular Nollywood actor–turn–movie producer Yul Edochie has been on set with his father, Pete Edochie, and his new wife, Judy Austin, on a movie they have been working on.

The Nollywood heavyweight happens to be happy with the development of his son Yul in the film industry.

Nollywood veteran Peter Edochie gives his son Yul Edochie accolades Credit: @yuledochie

Yul took to Instagram to disclose how impressed his father was with how far he had come.

The actor narrated how he initially wanted to start directing and producing movies immediately after he graduated from the Theatre Arts Department at the University of Port Harcourt.

The first movie he tried producing starred his father, who later told him that his production was just okay but that it would be best if he tried his hand at acting first before venturing into directing movies.

18 years down the line, Yul went on to direct his father in another movie, and his father had a different and better observation of his son’s artistic prowess.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

officialmccasino:

"This clip just made my day.

yusufolamilekan213444:

"He’s just so soothing to watch him speak,that’s an icon right there."

ogechi.chioma:

"Who noticed d way the living Legend just changed his face when YUL mentioned juju name."

isha_abubakar_:

"It feels soo good to be a part of this master piece ODOGWU DIRECTOR. "

alicesamuel64:

"Yes because he is supporting your selfish desire to bring May and children down and switch over to a fellow man's wife, instead of him to direct you to the right part, but God will always be with May and children and by the time you find out that whosoever is supporting you and Judy is leading you to a journey of tribulations and sorrows it will be too late, and hence no company wants to endorse you again because of your adulterous life your dad and Judy should be endorsing you period."

officialemekaeze:

"His cognitive prowess is still intact despite his age.Am so happy for him because God blessed him with longevity in health and acuity. Congratulations to the legend. "

