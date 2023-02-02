Amid the criticism that has trailed his role as Peter Obi in a new movie, Yul Edochie has expressed his love for acting

Yul during a pep talk with his crew at a movie location advised them against going for the money as he revealed acting comes with stress

The actor revealed the stress in the movie industry is like fun to him but it ensures he gets paid on a steady

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, who has been trending on social media following the release of a new movie that saw him play the role of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has broken his silence.

Yul Edochie shared a video from a movie location that showed him advising his crew member.

According to the actor, acting comes with stress as he advised his crew to pursue their passion over money in the industry else they will be frustrated.

Yul revealed acting stresses him but it is like fun for him.

In his words:

“If you do this job for money, you will get frustrated and leave because the stress will be make you feel like what am I doing. If you love the stress it will be fun for you. It stresses me but any day I am not stressed I no dey like am, it stresses me but I love the stress. The stress ensures that Yul Edochie go dey chop and I chop steady.”

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s new video

