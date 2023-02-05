Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has dedicated a special and touching post to his son on the occasion of his birthday

The doting dad flooded his Instagram page with some stylish photos of the little man that left many people gushing

Iyke equally penned a heartfelt note to his son as fans, colleagues joined him in wishing the celebrant a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, recently took to social media in celebration of his son who just clocked a new age on Sunday, February 5.

The doting dad wasn’t miserly with his words as he penned a deep and heartfelt note to the little man while wishing him well.

Jim Iyke marks son's birthday. Photo: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

Iyke mentioned how his son’s confidence, individuality, style and innate intelligence often leave people intrigued.

“But it’s your ruthless wit, tenacious protectiveness of your loved ones, ever inquisitive, intentional mind and uncanny ability to read a room, for one so young, that awes me daily. I've been a superfan, obsessed cheerleader, friend, father, tutor and sometimes student since your birth,” the actor’s post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Iyke also flooded his page with photos of the celebrant that left many appreciating his sense of style at such a tender age.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

rechaelokonkwo said:

"He’s so cute , happy birthday to you champ."

graciouschimdi said:

seseafrique_ the presence of God will never leave him in Jesus' name."

seseafrique_ said:

"Happy Birthday Petit Papa, grow on God’s love and protection."

enioluwaofficial said:

"Happy birthday to Petit Papa, grow in strength and wisdom.✨."

success_james7 said:

"Happy birthday cutie but Jim all this English no let me read ooh and e con Dey for capital letters com be like say I go Dey read am with confidence ."

Jim Iyke bags chieftaincy title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Jim Iyke shared an exciting life update with his fans and followers in the online community.

The movie star was conferred a chieftaincy title by the Igbo community in Ghana and he flew down for the installation ceremony.

Iyke is now the Ohamadike 1 of Ndi Igbo, and many were spotted in his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng