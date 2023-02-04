The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is angry at the Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai over his recent vituperation

AGN president Emeka Rollas said El Rufai's statement was derogatory to the acting profession

Rollas asserted that Nollywood actors are intelligent, educated, creative, and highly endowed with the ingenious capacity to lead and develop Nigeria

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is not happy with Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for referring to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a Nollywood actor.

The association expressed their displeasure in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its president, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON.

Expressing their disappointment in the governor, the actors' body wrote:

"The attention of the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been drawn to a derogatory statement made by the diminutive governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, referring to one of the presidential candidates as a 'Nollywood actor'."

El-Rufai's remark, termed derogatory by the association, was made in an interview granted to a private television news station recently which is currently trending on social media.

Nollywood actors have in no small way projected the image of our dear country positively - AGN president Emeka Rollas. Photo: AGN, El Rufai and Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

The national president of the AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, says, El Rufai’s statement is not only derogatory to the acting profession but degrading to the actors in Nollywood.

Rollas noted that the statement was intended to belittle and demean the intellectual capacity of Nigerian actors.

"Using actors to make sarcastic examples of an unintelligent person is arrogant and condescending of a public office holder. The statement is very offensive and demeaning to the Actors Guild of Nigeria and Nollywood as a whole as it is purely intended to deride the acting profession. Nollywood actors have in no small way projected the image of our dear country positively from the negative perception the likes of El Rufai and his cohorts have portrayed us to be. The Guild is utterly bewildered by this kind of statement from a sitting governor who claims to be educated and intelligent, referring to a noble profession of intelligentsia endowed with uncommon talent."

The statement signed by AGN's director of communications, Kate Henshaw, AGN president lamented that the governor's utterance is quite unfortunate, as it portrays his ignorance of the pivotal role of the actor in the emerging global creative economy after many years of his checkered sojourn in government. He said:

"Little wonder Nigeria is battling from serious economic quagmire after many years of clueless leadership who depend solely on the oil industry as they are bereft of ideas to grow and develop the country."

Chief Rollas asserted that actors are intelligent, educated, creative, and highly endowed with the ingenious capacity to lead and develop Nigeria more than some average leaders in government houses today.

The national president called on El Rufai to withdraw his nescience statement and tender an unreserved apology to Nollywood Actors immediately.

"We firmly say, enough of the derision of this noble profession. Enough is enough," he concluded.

Source: Legit.ng