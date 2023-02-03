The APC is at a losing side if the current crisis in Nigeria occasioned by petrol scarcity and unavailability of new naira notes is not resolved

The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to assuage Nigerians' predicaments and collective pain at this crucial time.

Governor Akeredolu in a statement on Friday, February 3, spoke extensively on the ordeals citizens have been forced to go through due to the naira redesign, the unavailability of new notes, and its attendant negative effect on businesses across the country.

In his words,

“There is pervasive discontent in the land and unless some urgent redemptive steps are taken to ameliorate the debilitating effects of seeming desultory and nonchalant disruptions of their normal simple lives, a series of events with unpleasant consequences is inevitable."

The Ondo governor added:

“There is palpable anger engendered by frustration in the land. The wave of discontent increases with unbelievable rapidity across the country. The current hardship being experienced by the ordinary people forebodes unpleasant consequences. These crises may set in motion a chain of events the end of which is better imagined."

Come clean, CBN governor - Akeredolu

He also called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to come clean on the new monetary policy because at the moment Nigerians are practically buying the country’s currency to feed themselves.

Moreover, Akeredolu said the situation is dicey for the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is hoping to present candidates for Nigerians to vote for in the coming general election.

Act now, crisis demarking APC - Akeredolu to Buhari

For Akeredolu, nothing more can demarket the APC than what is presently going on in Nigeria, which is why, as he sees it, the federal government, through the president, must act fast now.

His words:

“There is no better way to de-market a brand than this ruthless execution of a pernicious motive. The Federal Government, through the President (Muhammadu Buhari), must act now.”

