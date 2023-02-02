Weeks after her estranged finance George Wade hacked into her Instagram account, actress Empress Njamah has gained control once again

The actress confirmed the latest update with a new post on her IG account as she appealed to those who fell victim to her estranged lover's blackmail

Many of Empress' colleagues and well-wishers have taken to her comment section to welcome her back

Nigerian actress Empress Njamah is finally back on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram as she gained back control of her account which was hacked into by her estranged fiance, George Wade.

This was after George Wade took over her IG account and went on to release some private videos of the Nollywood star.

Empress Njamah returns to Instagram. Credit: @empressnjamah @lindaikejiofficial

Source: Instagram

However, Empress in the latest post via her official IG page on Wednesday, February 1 announced she was now in charge of her account.

She also penned an apology message to as many of those who were victims of her estranged fiance’s blackmail and scamming activities using her identity.

According to Empress, the case was now being investigated by the police.

In her words:

“His pictures I put out have exposed a lot about him, the appropriate authorities are on it, his still on the run, the police are on it, for those asking why I didn’t report to the police, of cause I did. I mustn’t put everything on IG”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Empress Njamah returns to Instagram

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lydiaforson:

"So happy to have you back sis. "

ebelleokaro:

"Let God be your strength, happy new month❤️."

andreachikachukwu:

"Sending you hugs dear God has you covered."

omalicha55:

"Stronger than pain sis ❤️❤️.

bustlineyetunde:

"Thank you for choosing to be strong! That’s my girl! ❤️❤️."

Empress Njamah all smiles as she assures fans she is alive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah surfaced on social media as she appreciated her fans for standing by her.

Empress was in the news after her ex-fiancé reportedly shared her private videos online.

Despite this, the actress assured her fans she was alive and doing good.

In her words:

"I am good, thank you guys for all the love and support, all the messages, all the visits. I'm alive, I came out alive, I was able to speak out.”

Source: Legit.ng