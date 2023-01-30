Ooni of Ife's estranged Queen Naomi is definitely still unbothered about the many women that replaced her in his palace

The mum of one was sighted in a video showing off her easy and elegant dance moves as a singer hailed her

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the graceful lady who according to them, served the king 'breakfast'

A video of Ooni of Ife's estranged queen, Silekunola Naomi has sparked reactions on social media.

Ever since she left the palace and got replaced with about eight women, Naomi seems to have been living her best life.

Queen Naomi spotted at party Photo credit: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi

Source: Instagram

In the clip sighted online, the prophetess dressed in an elegant attire at a party danced gently and gracefully as the singer sang her praises.

She smiled and swayed from side to side as the people around looked on.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

dinmanatural:

"Oba of Ife married 10 women just to replace her "

debbie__berrie:

"Oba seeing this video now, na 5 wives more straight up"

__g.r.a.y_:

"The beauty of all oba 10 wives in one person right now this woman is effortlessly pretty, what if she now added more energy to look good nko.a lot of people will choke to death."

lape6571:

"Nobody got what she got ❤️. Bless her. The outfit looks stunning on you olori. You are the real Olori "

tubolayefapeculiar:

"The woman that made him marry 10 at once."

pes_beddings:

"She served Oba breakfast, he had to marry 10 to replace her, Oba was Pained! "

perfumebydainty:

"She looks so gracious, lovely outfit also."

queen_slay111:

"Living her best life❤️"

Olori Naomi bags honourary PhD title days after Ooni of Ife married new wife

Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife's wife, was in a celebration mood as she was conferred with an honorary Doctorate degree award.

She took to her social media page to share the good news with fans and added a video as proof.

Speaking on her latest achievement, the queen used the medium to encourage her followers and urged them to keep working hard as the road might be bumpy, but with prayers and consistency, they would overcome.

Source: Legit.ng