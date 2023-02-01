Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has listed out some unique things she loves about her man, Lateef Adedimeji, as he adds a year

Mo Bimpe took to social media and reminded fans of her love and admiration for her full-time lover, who has continued to make their union sweet

To celebrate Lateef's big day, the adoring actress shared some lovely pictures of herself with her husband, prompting a flood of well-wishes

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe has declared her admiration for her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, as he adds a year on February 1, 2023.

The movie star took to social media to write a concise, heartfelt message for her man.

In a few sentences, Bimpe highlighted the amazing qualities of the great actor, all to celebrate this notable day of his life.

In Bimpe’s words:

"Hey HubStar, Its officially your birthday in naija Happy birthday to the best in everything I call him my genius. My fav in every way. Love you my Superstar.

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to wife's post:

"Thank you my love , my engine room and my joy . I love and appreciate you always . Ma lo e gbo lagbara olohun.

Fans and colleagues join to celebrate the amazing actor."

jideawobona:

"Happy Birthday to My Friend from way back, my Murasi's hubby , God bless you, God keep you both and make you both happier than you crave. ❤"

officialtoyinadewale:

"Happy happy birthday to your Superstar , Aseyi samodun Insha Allah. "

its.mini.mo:

"Happy cakedayto your bestpart Mama Mo heart felt wishes to our pappyMay the love continue to wax stronger by God’s gracewe love you papa lee."

gbemisorlah__:

"Assistant celebrant ❤️❤️ Happy birthday papa❤️, may this year marks the new beginning of great things In your life. "

maaldom_classic_store:

"Happy birthday mr Abdul lateef Adedimeji more good life much love from my son your favorite fan in our house. ❤️"

