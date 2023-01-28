Popular actor IK Ogbonna has taken to social media to announce the sad passing of his mum

Sharing the sad news on social media, the actor posted a video of some of the moments he and other family members shared with her

Fans and colleagues of the movie star have sent in their condolence messages and well wishes on his page

Popular Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna recently lost his mum and the actor announced the sad news on his Instagram page.

Ogbonna bade his mum farewell and urged her soul to rest in peace. The actor accompanied his post with a video that got people emotional.

IK Ogbonna announces death of his mum Photo credit: @ikogbonna

He shared a compilation of different moments he as well as other members of the family spent with his mum when she was alive.

The actor looked every inch a mummy's boy in the video as he hugged and pecked his late mother.

"REST IN PEACE MY ANGEL ️️"

Netizens sympathize with IK Ogbonna

omalicha55:

"My condolences "

mbongofficial:

"I pray God gives you and your family the fortitude during this difficult time IK."

adanmaluke:

"Chaiii so sorry."

okechukwuoku:

"My hearts with you bro. She is in better place "

realmatildalambert:

"So sorry for this huge loss❤️May her soul rest in perfect peace."

dorisariole:

"Take heart Nwanne Grace for healing for you and family. "

charlesuwagba:

"Take heart. We pray for strength for you and your family. May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. "

adesuaetomi:

"I'm so sorry for your loss Ik. May she rest in peace. ❤️"

ogeokoye:

"Oh no!!!!Accept my condolences May her soul rest in peace️️️"

iamkingrudy:

"Take heart bro ❤️ stay strong "

Actor Ijebu throws befitting burial for mum

Nollywood actor Ijebu put resources together to celebrate his mum one last time as he laid her to rest finally.

From the wake keep service on December 30, the actor shared videos of the fat cows to feed guests with, and the royal horse driven carriage that conveyed his late mum's body.

The procession from the church was an emotional one as women, presumably friends or acquaintances of his late mum let their tears flow freely.

