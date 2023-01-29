Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold turned a new age on January 28 and his wife Simi celebrated him on social media

The singer shared a cute video of her carbon copy Deja sending birthday wishes to her daddy

Simi also gushed over her man in the caption as fans and colleagues joined her to celebrate her AG Baby

Popular Nigerian singer Simi and her daughter Deja melted hearts with a beautiful video she posted to celebrate her husband Adekunle Gold's birthday.

AG Baby turned a new age on January 28 and his adorable daughter Deja wished him a happy birthday with her tiny voice and accent.

Singer Simi celebrates hubby Adekunle Gold on his birthday

Source: Instagram

Simi followed up Deja's cute moment with loved-up moments with her husband as she celebrated his birthday.

In her caption, Simi expressed how proud she is of her husband and how exquisite he grows with each passing year.

The singer also showered prayers on her partner and promised to take care of him when he is aged.

"Sweet baby. I'm so deeply proud of you. Time passes and you're still a classic, incredible man. I pray your joy is endless. I pray you never lose yourself, but instead, you continue to find all the best parts of yourself. I pray that life stays kind to you. I pray all your desires become your wins. I pray that you never lose your wonder. I know old age is not easy, but don't worry; I will put cream on the wrinkles. Happy birthday hubby...and even though I can't stand the word 'hubby', I love you Moruf. #4to40."

Nigerians celebrate Adekunle Gold

gramwithdoyin:

"Is this not the baby we sang Duduke for few days ago?"

ellizabeth51:

"I love everybody in this video "

official.ivy_yandel:

"Happy birthday AG baby"

sammy_sweetlife001:

"See how simi go born her small self wow ❤️ the girl resemble her finish "

chocolatytemi_:

"Happy birthday AG baby."

dunny_quadri:

"Everything about them is SIMPLE Happy Birthday To Mr Moruf"

seyi_gabby:

"Happy birthday AG, olowori Simi May God continue to bless your home. I pray your home will remain bless and every power against your home will perish in Jesus Christ name Amen. Enjoy your fruitfulness in Christ Jesus Amen."

odunayoademosu:

"Wait oo nor be Duduke be dat?? Very fine girl she just be like say Simi vomited her. Happy Birthday, AG!"

Adekunle Gold buys Range Rover after 8 years

Barely a few days before his birthday, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold whose real name is Adekunle Kosoko acquired a new Range Rover.

Aside from the fact that the car came days to his birthday, it is also symbolic as it happened 8 years after the former YBNL singer expressed his desire to own a Range in his hit song Pick Up released in December 2015.

Celebrities as well as fans and well-wishers stormed Adekunle Gold’s Instagram page to congratulate him.

