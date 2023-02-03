Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has shared a lovely video of her kids posed in their preferred professional outfits

Mercy’s first daughter Purity dressed as a police officer, her second daughter dressed as a doctor, her son as an astronaut, and her last born dressed as a nurse

The actress added that her children chose their career path as their dad Prince Okojie insisted he didn’t want to hear another story in the next 15 years

Nigerian actor Mercy Johnson Okojie has left many rolling in laughter after she put up a cute video of her children dressed in professional outfits, which indicated what each of them wanted to become in future.

A look at the outfit Mercy’s first daughter Purity rocked showed she wants to be a police officer, and her 2nd daughter Angel wants to be a doctor.

Mercy Johnson's second daughter wants to be a doctor. Credit: @mercyjonsonokojie @theokojieskids

The actress’ only son Henry dressed up as an astronaut while her last daughter Divine wants to be a nurse.

The mother of four went on to add a funny caption that read:

“Everybody Don choose career path o, hubby say he no wan hear story 15yrs from now lol .”

See the post below:

Fans gush about Mercy Johnson's daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

christyezissi:

"Funny how kids change career every 4 eke market days ….You see this career they are sampling now ,they might change it like 10 times ."

munet.kay:

"Abeg she the last Aunty na still nurse ."

iam_abiolaa:

"Its the hawt officer for me. If all police looked this good, every body go dey commit crime o."

still_kikii:

"Biko allow Divine get a bit older before deciding like her siblings as daddy no one hear story."

assanvoeva:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie 15 years too far oo, tell him to wait for next career day they go switch jeje."

