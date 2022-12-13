Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has shared a video of him and his colleague Regina Daniels at a movie location

The video, however, had tongues wagging as Zubby and Regina were both seen seating on the bed

Some netizens while reacting to the moments from the movie scene caution Zubby while some pointed out that he was scared

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is well known one of the things movie stars should be able to do is the ability to make their roles look real.

However, a scene from a movie set between popular Nollywood stars, Regina Daniels and Zubby Michael has left tongues wagging.

Zubby Michael shares video of him and Regina Daniels on set. Credit: @zubbymichael @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

This comes as Zubby Michael shared a clip on his Instagram page, which showed him and Regina seated on a bed with some recharging fans to ventilate the room.

In a later part of the clip, the two movie stars were seen lying together while Regina Daniels rested her head on Zubby’s chest.

See the video Zubby Michael shared:

See the pictures Regina Daniels shared:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels and Zubby Michael’s movie scene

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tochi_lifestyle:

"So you forget say na lawyer(SAN) wife just dey play ."

directormoze

"Guy no forget say na person wife oo because I no trust this your eye oo."

chy_whyte123:

"That’s why it’s good to marry an understanding grand papa than all these young guys wey no how far still dey form I AM A MAN ..well done Regina ..you made a right choice jare ❤️❤️."

udukmike:

"Zuby na film she dey act na this one you dey act like say you dey fear to touch her."

investor_dezzy:

"Wahala fear no let Zubby no hold Reginal ."

aba_cha101:

"Bro is this not cheating ...;. Why woman day always like big thing ..,. Na she suppose use that small fan ."

Regina Daniels first son Munir joins dad campaign

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels' first son, Munir Nwoko, joined in campaigning for his billionaire father, Ned Nwoko, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

In a funny video Regina shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, Munir, who was carried by Ned, was seen chanting the PDP slogan to the people in attendance.

The video showed the people happily responding to Munir's chant as they said “Power to the people.”

Source: Legit.ng