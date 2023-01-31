Asa Asika, the manager of internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido has stirred up a major conversation online with a post he shared on his page

The music entrepreneur in his post listed the names of some top Nigerian and other African singers whose careers were given a major lift and boost by his boss, Davido

Nigerians have reacted to the post, hailing Davido for his impact on the music industry, and his willingness to always help lift other artists during their trying time

Popular music manager and socialite, Asa Asika recently sparked emotions with a post he shared on his page hailing his principal Davido for holding steadfast to his famous mantra, 'We rise by lifting others'.

Asa Asika in his post listed singers like Kizz Daniel, Skiibii, Lyta, Lil Kesh, Ajebo Hustlers, Olakira and Humblesmith as some of the Nigerian singers that Davido saved their music careers by jumping on a remix with them.

Davido's manager, Asa Asika has sparked a major controversy online as he lists top Nigerian artists that the OBO saved their careers. Photo credit: @asaasika/@davido/@skiibii/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The music manager also listed artists from other countries in Africa like Nasty C, Focalistic, and Diamond that Davido gave their careers a boost.

See Asa Asika's post listing top Nigerian artists that Davido helped lift their careers:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See how netizens reacted to Asa Asika's post about the top musicians that Davido helped lift their careers

@dee1l33:

"001 for a purpose."

@whyyoudeylaugh:

"Davido dey kill remix normal."

@seanvibesofficial:

"But wiz inspired all of them all to do music."

@dewealth_dapsy:

"Rubbish all these people get hit songs before davido jump on it e no rise anyone jare wey Asa Asika mention.

@toxic_0001278:

"Lyta Keh abi una don forget say nah Olamide jump on tym wey make him go viral."

@bigz_heller:

"Be like say asasika or weytin Una Dey call ham don Dey smoke a whole country…… Una Dey craze together."

@badbouy_zeez:

"Wetin nasty c dey do for there Abi una 30gb dey ment ni Nasty C wey get fame pass davido, he sabi sing pass am in fact he get good music pass Davido."

@moore1x30bg:

"More reason davido is always the bestmake some people fav dey play abracadabra."

Clips of Chris Brown singing a Davido’s song and speaking Yoruba trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas went viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing the doing with some Yoruba lyrics.

The song Chris Brown sang was a track off Davido's second studio album, ABT. Many netizens in reaction to the track noted that the song and the OBO's sophomore album are hugely underrated.

Source: Legit.ng