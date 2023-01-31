Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of business executive, Adekaz, is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, and she took to social media with an update

The US-based businesswoman who is the senior wife to actress, Mercy Aigbe, shared pictures on Instagram and many flooded her comment section

Netizens who dropped comments under Funsho’s post stylishly threw jabs at Aigbe while describing her (Funsho) as the real landlady

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

It appears more drama will be coming to life in the business executive, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz’s household following the arrival of his first wife, Funsho, in Nigeria.

The businesswoman who is based abroad recently took to her Instagram page with photos and she also made sure to share her current location.

Mercy Aigbe's senior wife arrived in Nigeria. Photo: @realmercyaigbe/@asiwajucouture

Source: Instagram

The location tag on Funsho’s post revealed that she is currently in Lagos, Nigeria. Sharing the photo, she wrote:

“Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Social media users react

susan.the.sue said:

"Beautiful and the real "Aya D'owner".

2023_be_like_2021 said:

"The real D’Owner is around ."

tayobabyoflagos said:

"The real ,”D owner “."

uz.ogbu said:

"Ahhh is she in hmm so the other big T will run back to her house."

sherifatomololakolawole said:

"And May u forever have reasons to be happy for the rest of ur life ma’am."

mahrey_jacobs said:

"Someone should tell the caretaker say the landlady don come o..#team abelejayan."

wumees said:

"So my momma is back ❤️❤️❤️abi I should come and collect dat bag nii cos e dey enter my eyes ."

Mercy Aigbe celebrates hubby's birthday in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz clocked a year older on January 24.

The actress who had been anticipating her husband's big day shared a beautiful video of some of their loved-up moments together.

"Happy birthday to my friend, my paddy, my ijinle pampam, my Gee, ‘D OWNER ’ @kazimadeoti .Omo Oluabuade, Omo Elemona, Omo Ibironke, Omo Ade Oba, Omo Ayoniyan, Omo Aro Onile .....Have Fun Ade mi, love ya mucho! ❤️" the actress wrote in a note to him.

Source: Legit.ng