Popular Nollywood comic actor Ijebu today, August 9, announced the passing away of her beloved mother, who he fondly calls Yefunbi

The actor who spoke with Legit.ng after her mum’s death revealed that his mother prayed for him and his siblings shortly before breathing her last breath

He also spoke about some unforgettable experiences he shared with his mother and confirmed that no burial plans are in place yet, as the family would have to meet about that

Nigerian comic actor Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebu, has announced that his mother, who he fondly calls Yefunbi, passed away.

The actor who broke the news on his Instagram page also confirmed to Legit.ng that she passed away today August 9, around 1 pm.

According to him, Mama wasn’t sick before her death and died due to old age. However, he also confirmed that there were no burial plans in place yet, as the family would still have to meet on that.

Recounting Mama’s last moment with Legit.ng, Ijebu said Mama called him and his siblings that she wanted to pray for them, which she did.

He added that after the prayer, Mama said she wanted to sleep, and that was it; she never woke up.

He said: “Mama was someone I was so close to. Moments before she died, she called me, and my siblings told us she wanted to pray for us. After praying for us, she said she wanted to sleep, and that was all. She wasn’t sick, it was just old age, and Mama was 84 years old when she died.

Speaking on a memory of Mama that he would not forget in a hurry, the comic actor recounted how his mum sold her pieces of jewellery and clothes just to send him to school.

“A memory of my mum that I will never forget in a hurry was when she had to sell her jewelries and cloths just to send me to school. I will really miss her,” Ijebu told legit.ng

