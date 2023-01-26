DJ Cuppy’s fiance's ex, Fiona, has sparked reactions online with a video post shading the current lover of her former man

The lady filmed a video with an audio bite noting that anyone that wants her ex-lover can keep him as he’s a liar and cheater

Nigerians, however, quickly jumped in Cuppy’s defence and dismissed the lady as a pained ex-lover

DJ Cuppy’s love story with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, continues to find its way into public discussions.

This time around, Taylor’s ex-lover, Fiona, was spotted in a video post with a sound bite that made it seem like she was indirectly throwing shades.

Cuppy's fiance's ex calls him a liar and cheat.

Source: Instagram

A background voice in Fiona’s video was heard saying anyone who wants her ex-lover can keep him as he’s a big fat liar and a cheater.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

mrpresidennnt said:

"As e dey pain am e dey sweet us as e dey sweet us Omo e dey pain am."

mojadesola said:

"Yes.. every cheater won’t a cheater for life.. he might be cheating on you but decided to stay faithful with our dear sister… so aunty rest."

princessporsh1 said:

"Nothing concern u this gal leave them first let’s see if it’s the truth he might be a liar to u or a cheat but go another person he can be different e just dey pain u rest Abeg elenu bi eja shawa."

atsweitennis said:

"Sometimes what didn’t work for you May work for others ‍♀️ madam pls move on with speed."

mooflagos__ said:

"This girl wants to set herself up for dragging. Nigerians no get joy o. We will drag you like generator. Please leave our cupcake alone. Girl is having the time of her life and I’m here for it!"

