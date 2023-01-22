Popular Nigerian actress and comedienne Chigul has sent a message to men below the age of 40 trying to date her

Chigurl spoke about how she took a decision against dating young men as her past relationship with one didn’t work

She added that any man that wants to approach her now should check his age well, a statement which has stirred reactions online

Nigerian actress and comedian, Chioma Omeruah better known as Chigul is currently making headlines after she sent a message to young men below the age of 40 to leave her DM.

Chigul, made this public during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa as she recounted her experience with dating younger men in the past.

Chigul tells men below 40 to leave her DM. Credit: @theonlychigul

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed it didn’t work and she has now taken a stance against relationships with younger men.

The comedienne went on to urge men who want to approach her to check their age well.

Chigul gives reasons why she would consider older men

The actress revealed she can’t hold relatable conversations with younger men. She added that she was not ready to fight with young girls because of a man or be included in another woman’s prayer point.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Chigul rules out men below 40

See some of the reactions below;

diddys___:

"At 25 I only want to date older men and sometimes I just think that Men my age ain’t on my level or mature enough, other times I feel like it’s because I lost my Dad early, maybe I’m sorta looking for a Dad figure… This video has me thinking honestly, what do we women actually want?"

blazerealtor_:

"Is the somebody's prayer point for me ."

kate0010617:

"Some 1970 something still don't have sense o."

