Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, got netizens talking over her actions at a cinema in Osogbo

The film star was seen helping to sell movie tickets for her colleague, Funke Akindele’s new film

The moment was captured on video and it raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has once again made the news over her relationship with her colleague, Funke Akindele.

The two actresses recently released new movies and Toyin was spotted at a cinema in Osogbo while trying to promote her film.

A video posted on Instagram by @nollywoodcitadel also captured the moment the actress also helped to sell tickets to Funke Akindele’s new movie.

Fans react to viral video of Toyin Abraham also selling Funke Akindele's movie tickets. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @nollywoodcitadel, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

According to the page, it all happened at Imperial Cinema in Osogbo where Toyin Abraham sold tickets to Funke’s Battle on Buka Street movie while also promoting her Ijakumo film.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to video of Toyin Abraham selling Funke Akindele’s movie tickets

The rare video of Toyin Abraham showing love to her colleague, Funke Akindele, by helping to sell her film tickets caused a buzz on social media after it went viral.

While a number of people commended her for it, a few others attributed it to clout. Read some of their comments below:

adeleke.aramide:

“Today is not the first day she also sold tickets at silverbird cinema for Bukka on the street on the 27th of December ”

bisgoldstore:

“Toyin didnt have time for enemity ,God bless you more Worldbest ”

raymond_agaba1:

“If you know Toyin well and close to her she doesn’t like Problem, but if you bring it she will fight back.”

berlin_solute:

“Aunty toyin ni seh...mama ire with the purest heart❤️ may God give you more wisdom sis ”

patriciaoluku:

“Good woman supporting each other.”

olawale1360:

“that's toyin for you.”

simply__larrah_b:

“This woman is full of love”

midey_mariam:

“Clout ”

tiamiyu8725:

“Only if we all remember the day we will sleep and never wake up.. Life is too short for the baseless enmity. Weldone Toyin.”

Mercy Aigbe sheds tears as abroad-based daughter surprises her on birthday

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, got very emotional after her abroad based daughter, Michelle, surprised her on her 45th birthday.

The film star clocked the milestone age on January 1, 2023, and one of the highlights was when Michelle hired a surprise company to make her mother’s day special.

In videos posted online, the surprise crew was seen storming the actress’ residence and presenting her with the gifts.

Source: Legit.ng