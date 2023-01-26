Nigeria’s independent film entertainment company Film One has released its list of the top 10 highest-grossing male actors for 2022

The production company stated that it was a great year for the Nigerian movie and cinema industry and congratulated the actors that made the list

Tobi Bakare, who leads the list, tops all the other actors with his appearances in two movies, Brotherhood and Blood Covenant

Source: Instagram

Tobi Bakre took the top prize of N371 million for his roles in the films Brotherhood and Blood Covenant.

Falz Folarin came in second place with N328M for his role in Brotherhood.

Following Falz in second place is OC Ukeje, who received N328 million for his appearance in the Brotherhood film.

Femi Adebayo and Nkem Owoh came in third and fourth place, respectively, with N320 million for role in King Thieves and N291 million for their role in Battle on Buka Street.

Check out the complete list of 2022's highest gross-paying actors in Nollywood

Netizens react to the highest gross-paying actors in Nigeria

_timini:

"Give filmone their flowers me and my brothers eating good. ❤️"

lolade_okusanya:

"KUNLE IS NO 5 too. Congratulations."

4kox247:

"Zubby should be 5th with pAssport and Wildflower."

chinahbryan:

"Congratulations kunle and timini. They are good ."

hiideenoblefit:

" Best actor this year go tough ooooo see them good gang actors."

officialamah_t:

" Respect To Nkem Owoh."

Kunle Remi analyses why actresses do better than actors

Popular fast-rising actor Kunle Remi talked out about what he thinks towards the Nollywood industry and his female colleagues.

The movie star was one of the guests on the viral episodes of Nedu Wazobia's podcast where he tried to explain why his female colleagues seem to do better than the males.

Remi gave some examples of how most of the Nollywood actresses own and show up with big and expensive cars in an industry that barely pays them enough to afford the kind of lifestyle they display.

Source: Legit.ng