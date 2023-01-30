Mercy Johnson has been actively involved in getting her husband Prince Odi Okojie to represent his people at the House of Representatives

The actress shared a video of the door-to-door campaign in her husband's hometown and the warm reception she got

While some people commended the actress for supporting her husband, others noted he joined the wrong party

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that her husband gets the position he is contesting for at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

The movie star has been present at all his campaigns and she recently revealed that they went on a door-to-door tour to mobilize voters.

In the video shared on her page, women in Mercy's husband's community, both young and old lovingly welcomed her as they hugged and looked at her in awe.

A part of the clip showed the moment a man held up the actress' hand amidst cheers from the crowd, a gesture that seems to be a sign of approval.

"The Prince Odi Okojie Campaign Trail has completed its ward tour. It is time for the door to door campaign …The reception is awesome ,God bless Esanland and may all the good plans @princeodiokojie has for Agbazillo come to pass. As usual, the Love and support was massive. House of Representatives is the goal, Abuja Direct is the destination."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to Mercy Johnson's post

montaanah_:

"As na Mercy we support am."

bunmiakinsanmi:

"For sure, he’s winning . I enjoy the support the wife is giving him, even as a celebrity she understands culture."

carolyn_sefa:

"I just love how humble and sweet this woman is."

cj.auto.global:

"No make me hate you."

1odcomedian:

"May God help @mercyjohnson #why."

prestiage42:

"U don Learn Esan by force."

reen9919:

"He won't win because you have spoiled it already."

brenda_fashion_world:

"Wow congratulations to you our own respectful wife, indeed you respect people a lot, don’t worry we are with your husband, esan oya."

iamyvonnejegede:

"A supportive wife."

