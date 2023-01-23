Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, recently shared a video online of her being gifted cash by men who are also from Enugu state like her

In the video, the obviously wealthy men brought out bundles of cash and gave to the film star one after the other

Etiko thanked her Udi brothers as she posted the clip online, and netizens shared their thoughts about it

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, was recently the beneficiary of some wealthy men from Udi in Enugu state.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star shared a video of the moment her fellow Udi brothers gifted her bundles of cash while she was on a movie set.

Destiny was filled with gratitude and excitement as each man brought out bundles of cash from their pockets and bags and gave them to her one after the other.

Actress Destiny Etiko's fans from Udi in Enugu gift her bundles of cash. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

She was seen thanking them as she showed appreciation for their generosity. In the caption of the video, Etiko promised to always make her Enugu people proud of her.

The actress wrote:

“And my UDI BROTHERS came through for me at my location @co_ego_ma_uzo thanks for bringing your friends to support my production ✊

Am so grateful for everything u all did for me and all the goodies ✊

Will keep making u guys extremely proud of me

ADA ENUGU STATE ✨”

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react as Enugu men gift Etiko bundles of cash on movie set

The video of Destiny Etiko with the men soon made the rounds on social media and it got people talking. While some netizens celebrated her, others asked if the men had shown their fellow men love on movie sets before.

Read some comments below:

Ebelleokaro:

"Ohhh, this is so lovely, when you are genuinely appreciated by your people❤️❤️"

mercykenneth_:

"Givers never lack"

dr_success_john:

"God bless them all❤️❤️"

patrick_mary313:

"It’s the last guy for me.. sis tag am make I help you thank am…"

phyldaniels:

"Woooooow. It feels good to be recognized by your people. GRACE❤️❤️❤️"

happiokos_comedy:

"Udi brothers hope say una dey help men for set too o "

iamyetundebakare:

"Where are my Abeokuta brothers ooo see una mate "

official_chiomajudith:

"All my ihiala brothers I Dy here ooo, am making you proud too."

wonderthahypeman:

"And my own brothers wan kee me "

comedianprivilegedson:

"Wow lovely, oga make ur next visit be male actor ok show ur fellow man love too."

