A happy Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok revealing how her dad was present at all her graduations

The happy lady shared a compilation of her graduation pictures with her doting dad from nursery school to date

Netizens gushed over the fact that her father was present to celebrate with her and they hailed him online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady identified as Damilare, has shared a video showing off lovely moments with her dad who attended all her graduations.

She compiled adorable pictures of her dad and her at graduation ceremonies from when completed nursery and secondary school, as well as when she finished her Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

Dad attends all his daughter's graduation ceremonies Photo Credit: @the_damilare/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sharing the video, she gushed over the fact that she always celebrated her graduations with her father who never wanted to miss any.

Social media reactions

@vivisugar6 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Very soon he will walk you down the aisle."

@A_boo_bae said:

"He will eat the fruit of his labour. God bless him."

@Fedora The Goddd added:

"The fact he was there for each one."

@Sharonniah commented:

"Tap into this, may the lord keep my dad to celebrate with me for as long as possible."

@LOVE AMBASSADOR reacted:

"Is today I feel the pain meanwhile my father is alive but don’t know his whereabouts."

@Ashabss replied:

"I always wish I had this fatherly love and closeness. My dad is very much alive tho."

@Princess_rita23 wrote:

"So beautiful remaining PhD."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates dad who gifted her a beamer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that seeing parents go above and beyond for their children is always so precious. One dad went all out for his dear daughter by surprising her with a brand new whip – and it’s not your regular ride.

The lucky lady, Zinhle Masilela (@cleopatra_masilela) took to Instagram to show off the priceless moment her father finalised the purchase of a stunning BMW vehicle for her. An elated Zinhle is seen receiving the new car with great excitement as well as showing off its impressive specs.

She captioned the post: “Forever and always grateful! Thank you Dad for each and everything that you do for us you mean the world to me! ❤️ u’Nkulunkulu andise la uthatha khona! Ngiyabonga kakhulu Masilela❤️.” Zinhle’s online friends were overjoyed for her as they took to the comments to shower her with love and congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng