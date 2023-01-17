Actress Destiny Etiko shared a cute video which showed the moment a female fan gifted her a customized neck chain

The actress who was elated by the fan’s action went on to urge people to learn to give no matter how small

Some of the actress’ fans, however, took to her comment section to warn her about receiving gifts as they tend to come with a reason

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was beside herself after a female fan gifted her a neck chain with her name customized on it.

Destiny shared the video via her Instagram page which showed the moment the female fan identified as Sorochi Gift presented the package to her and went on to help her put it on.

Destiny Etiko shares video of her and a female fan. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The actress expressed her gratitude while also encouraging people to learn to give what they have as it was a channel of blessing.

Sharing the video, Destiny Etiko wrote:

“Thanks for the beautiful gift my baby girl @sorochi__gift ❤️ Well appreciated ”

See the video below:

Netizens react as female fan gifts Destiny Etiko’s customized neck chain

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pexybaby1:

"Lovely wen will I see u sef I sha do have a gift."

official_cardinaljnr:

"Givers never rack my dear."

quin___diva:

"De way you appreciate everything ❤️❤️."

mrsjamesangelobus

You are such a wonderful soul Destiny, but please be careful of this don't allowed history to repeat itself. ❤️

funnypapa123:

"God forbid #see waist."

chinyere.okonkwo.50596:

"I thought she was Chinenye until she turned her face."

rachelalexander2022:

"She tryed."

mmaluv51:

"They don come again pls don’t hurt destiny oo l will come for you ."

tatianalandrous:

"Destiny you’re a good person I just want you to be wise for advantage takers for every gift these little girls gives you obviously they want something in return just be wise my prayers for you is your good heart will not kill you."

Destiny Etiko shares pics of her white palatial mansion in Enugu

Destiny Etiko was heartily congratulated by friends, industry colleagues and fans on social media after giving an interesting update.

The movie star couldn’t contain her excitement as she posted a picture of her palatial all-white mansion in Enugu.

According to Etiko, it was almost a challenge for her to recognize the building because of the impressive work that had been carried out by her real estate plug.

