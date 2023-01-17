Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has now considered a career change after making so much money from exotic dancing

The movie star was thrown a surprise bridal shower ahead of her traditional wedding and she had the opportunity to dance on a pole while friends made it rain cash on her

According to Uche, she had such a fun time at her shower and even made over N2 million from pole dancing with her friends

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, has taken to social media to explain why she is considering a career change to exotic dancing.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself pole dancing with her other celebrity friends during her surprise bridal shower.

In the video, stars such as Rosy Meurer, Moyo Lawal, Anita Joseph and more were seen surrounding Uche and making it rain cash on her as they danced with the pole.

Actress Uche Ogbodo makes over N2m from pole dancing at bridal shower. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche continued to whine her waist around the pole as her friends sprayed her crisp naira and dollar notes.

Uche then tagged the video with a statement on how she never knew she could make more money as an exotic dancer.

In her caption, she also spoke about considering a career change to pole dancing because it seemed lucrative.

She wrote:

“Rich Girls don’t care ‍♀️ .My Tradshower was Crazzzzzyyyyy Fun!

I made over 2M last night from just pool dancing for my friends ♥️..……. Mrs Ugwoegbu is thinking of Switching Career oooo..”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Uche Ogbodo’s pole dancing video

A number of netizens reacted to the video from the actress’ bridal shower and they seemed impressed. Read some of their comments below:

swavey112:

"God I need friends like these❤️"

temitope_otukoya:

"My friends no go see this one oooo"

queencifair:

"That’s what good friends are for not those that’s always wanting to get from you everytime without giving back. I Dey find new friends shaa"

virtueebere:

"A so friendship suppose be oooo no be people wey go Dey do like Wetin I no know"

_charlesborn:

"This ya stripping eh I love eet"

priscy_fav:

"I love to see this❤️❤️ be forever happy darling"

goldfield_ace:

"That was good friends supporting friends oooh na who go be my friend oo"

blsynlucky:

"U no invite Judy "

_joycebernard:

"❤️❤️❤️ Rich Girls don't care!"

realofficialyemi:

"Let’s count the money together ooo"

Source: Legit.ng