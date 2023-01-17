Top singer, Paul Okoye of the PSquare group and his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, have made the news for the umpteenth time

The Nigerian celebrity couple were seen having the time of their lives in Senegal as they went jet skiing

Lovely photos and videos captured their fun moments and it got netizens talking after making the rounds online

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare and his new lover, Ivy Ifeoma, got fans talking over their trip to Senegal.

The celebrity couple who was in Senegal for the AFRIMA Awards took out time to also go jet-skiing.

Paul Okoye took to his Instagram stories to share a series of photos and videos of himself with his lover on the water scooter as they jet-skied.

Fans react to video of Paul PSquare and lover Ivy Ifeoma jet skiing. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Ifeoma was no doubt very excited and was heard screaming about how much fun they were having while at it.

See some snaps below:

Nigerians react as Paul PSquare goes jet-skiing with new young lover

Paul’s video with his new bae soon trended on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens. While some of them gushed over the couple, others asked the singer if he showcased his ex-wife the same way.

Read some reactions below:

adaezelovina:

Did you do this with your ex wife?

iam.emmydee:

Make una no come here again and start saying relationship na wahala ooo. Cos you dey enjoy now dey open mouth dey shout .. Continue

angel_eseosa:

Omo men are not worth it Abeg when he was married to his ex he didn’t post her like this ohh

wewelito13:

My sis if u marry no take advice from outside, they will tell u to divorce ur husband they will still go ur back still make fun of u or even sleep with that same man.. Divorce no good oh. No man holy.

angeltouchsecrets:

Sweet love

_jeni_official:

They’re trying too hard

_bashy_d:

Make una rest We are not buying all this things again as we don serious with our life

succexberryyy:

All the things he didn’t do with his wife

iam_d.o.p.e:

The only girl for naija wey dey serve living God

Paul PSquare's young lover Ivy says he is a good man

Taking to her Instagram stories, the young model shared a video of her man looking ready to step out and she accompanied it with a caption hailing him.

Ivy described Paul as a really good person and noted that she was not even trying to show off about it.

Many netizens however had a lot to say about her singing the music star’s praises. While some of them told her to enjoy the relationship, others said that she was only still gushing over him because it was a new relationship.

