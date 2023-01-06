Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife are celebrating 10 years of being married to each other

The movie star flooded his Instagram page with lovely videos from their vacation and also penned a loving note to his woman

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section wishing the husband and wife well

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Dami, have given many people a reason to keep believing in true love as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Blood Sisters actor kicked off the celebration with a video from their vacation and accompanied it with a caption that got many tongues rolling.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon and wife mark 10th wedding anniversary. Photo: @deyemitheactor

Deyemi teasingly mentioned how he still lights up the romantic spark in his wife even after spending 10 years together.

See his post below:

In a different post, the Nollywood star penned a deep and heartfelt note to his woman as he celebrated how far they have come.

“Our journey has definitely been no fairy tale but it has been unique to us and so I thank you for 10 years of memories… some funny, some good, some beautiful, some not so beautiful, some sad, some bad,” his post read in part.

Deyemi mentioned how he is far from being a perfect human and how his wife has loved every inch of him even with the flaws. The doting husband also apologized for all the times he made her cry.

Read his full post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

flakes_ff said:

"Congrats Deyemi & Dami ❤️ here's to another 100 years together ❤️."

ivie_okujaye said:

"Aww, I remember this video. Loved it then, love it now. ❤️❤️."

nikkilaoye said:

"Lmaoooo congratulations to you both."

bimboademoye said:

"Awwwnnnn , congratulations D. You're an amazing man. ❤️."

stannze said:

"Chai! Who talk say Love no Dey sweet? ."

