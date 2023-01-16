Actress Uche Ogboddo is gearing up for an even grander wedding ceremony in 2023 after taking the first step some weeks ago

Friend and colleague, Anita Joseph, recently took to social media with a video from the movie star’s traditional bridal shower

Rosy Meurer, Yvonne Jegede, Mary Remi Njoku and Moyo Lawal were among the ladies who came out to celebrate with the bride-to-be

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Nollywood actress Uche Ogboddo is far from wrapping things up as it concerns her wedding ceremony to lover, Bobby Marris.

Ahead of the line-up of activities in 2023, friends and industry colleagues came together to throw a beautiful bridal shower for the actress.

Nollywood stars storm Uche Ogbodo's bridal shower. Photo: @realanitajoseph/@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Colleague and friend of the actress, Anita Joseph, shared a video from the private bridal shower on Instagram and the ladies evidently had a good time together.

“It’s our baby’s TRAD shower @ucheogbodo Congratulations my baby it’s the Lord’s doing and it’s so marvelous in our eyes,” Anita captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fellow movie stars Moyo Lawal, Yvonne Jegede, Mary Remi Njoku, Rosy Meurer were spotted rocking similar outfits all for the celebrant of the day.

A different portion of the video captured the moment the bride-to-be danced happily with her cake as friends hyped her up.

Check out videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

amyodogwu said:

"Congratulations my gorgeous ."

preciouschidinmaofficial said:

"Na so so good news today for this Instagram chyyy e sweet me congratulations once again mommy bunny ❤️..Mother hen Original friend."

ibiletreats said:

"May this joy be permanent ."

temsbb said:

"Awwwwww m missing ooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations mummy."

huskylala said:

"Which one be tradshower again? Una wan begin another expenses. Make my daughter no come tell me say she wan do tradshower ohh. Make una start and stop am for this one . Congrats Uche."

mainboogy said:

"Big congratulations to her ! U looking Good sis happy new year ."

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Dami, celebrated 10 years of being married to each other.

The Blood Sisters actor dedicated a beautiful post to his wife on Instagram that got single people gushing.

Deyemi hilariously mentioned how he still turns his wife on after 10 years together.

Source: Legit.ng