Popular Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds, took to social media to cry out over her friend’s betrayal

The movie star explained how the friend had cried to her about needing N1.5m to complete medical bills for her mother’s kidney transplant

Luchy however revealed that the friend used the money to do cosmetic surgery on her backside and arms

Popular Nigerian actress, Luchy Donalds, cried out on social media after her friend scammed her of N1.5 million.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star recounted how the said friend cried to her about her mother needing a kidney transplant.

The scammer had claimed that her mother had gotten so sick and could no longer recognise her because of her kidney ailment and she needed N1.5m to complete the transplant fee.

Actress Luchy Donalds cries out after friend scams her of N1.5m. Photos: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

However, to Luchy’s dismay, she later discovered that the said friend’s mother was not sick but she scammed her of the money to pay for cosmetic surgery on her backside and her arms.

The obviously pained actress took to her page to share a voice note of the friend crying seriously as she begged her for financial support. She also posted a screenshot of the bank receipt after she transferred the money.

According to Luchy, she usually does her charity work away from social media and that she wonders how she can easily believe other people in need if her friend who was single handedly raised by her mum since she was 15 could lie with her life just to do cosmetic surgery.

The actress explained that she was really hurt by her so-called friend’s action. According to Luchy, she did not even have much when she sent the money but she thought she was helping to save her friend’s mother.

Luchy then recalled how the same friend had stolen $2000 from her purse in the past when they used to live together.

See the actress’ now deleted post below:

Nigerians react as Luchy Donalds’ friend scams her of N1.5m

The actress’ ordeal soon trended on social media and it raised a series of reactions from netizens as many of them bashed the friend.

Read some of their comments below:

preciousyadahhh:

"Since they are friends she should have been true with her intentions....just tell her to pay back with interest cause the body go help her make the money back ‍♀️‍♀️"

midella.cakes:

"Which money will she use for after care? Maintainer nko? "

ada_ohb:

"You lied when you said” her friend that was with her recorded the conversation”..whoever recorded the conversation was from your end cause your voice is as clear as crystal while hers isn’t, there’s more to this story, when u are ready to tell us the truth, let us know."

emperorolumale:

"Friends of inconvenience is A friend indeed , when she decided to steal your $2,000 was supposed to be the end of that friendship. This one will even take the air that you breathe."

blessingedojah:

"I no buy the story because una too dey lie so make una getta"

tonia.gram_:

"So when this supposed friend is truly in need or in a life- threatening situation, how would someone be willing to help her again?"

endylight1:

"People forget that everything is vanity upon vanity"

mr_lexy.b:

"This seems like a lie though. Because if you claim her close friend recorded her. Why is the record sounding like it’s from your side."

Source: Legit.ng