Veteran actor Jide Kosoko marked his 69th birthday on January 12 and he has many reasons to be thankful to God

Kosoko, who is a household name in the Nigerian movie industry, is considered one of the pioneers of the Yoruba niche

The celebrated actor is blessed with five beautiful daughters, and three of them are following in his steps in the movie industry

Nollywood celebrated actor Babajide Kosoko also known as Jide Kosoko clocked 69 years old on January 12, 2023.

The actor has paid his dues in the movie industry and is respected by his colleagues as well as his fans and followers.

Jide Kosoko has five daughters.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the veteran is blessed with six biological children named Bidemi, Shola, Temilade, Tunji, Muyiwa, and Tunde Kosoko.

As the actor marks his 69th birthday on Thursday, January 12, Legit.ng shares details about his beautiful daughters.

1 Sola Kosoko

Sola Kosoko is the eldest daughter of the movie veteran and was born on January 7, 1980. Like her dad, Sola Kosoko, who studied sociology at Olabisi Onabanjo University, ventured into the movie industry in 1999 and has gone on to make a name for herself.

The actress is married to Abiodun Abinna and their union is blessed with two daughters and a son, who she gave birth to in 2023.

2. Bidemi Kosoko

Bidemi Kosoko, who was born on December 21, 1988, is a popular actress in the Yoruba movie industry like her elder sister.

Aside from her acting prowess, Bidemi is famous for her dimples. She is a mother of two and welcomed her second child in 2022.

Reacting to the birth of his granddaughter in 2022, Kosoko wrote:

"An addition to my grandchildren. Join me in thanking God and prayer for mother never to witness after-birth sickness. Thank you my people."

3. Temilade Kosoko

Temilade was born on April 27, 2000, however, unlike her two sisters who are popular for their roles in movies, she is well known as a skit maker and has featured in skits alongside the likes of Oga Sabinus, IsbaeU, Edem Victor, among other popular content creators.

Temilade made headlines in 2022 after she pulled a wedding stunt on her fans and followers. She was also in the news when her dad gave her permission to slap him for N100m.

4. Ololade Kosoko

Ololade Kosoko is one of the daughters of Jide Kokoso but unlike her sisters, she is not a public figure. She runs a fashion outfit.

5. Adebanke Kosoko

Adebanke Kosoko like Ololade is not a public figure and much is unknown about her, however, she has a good bond with her other sisters.

Below is a video of her and her other sisters:

Source: Legit.ng