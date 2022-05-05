Nollywood veteran actor Jide Kosoko is such a big vibe and shows he flows well with his children as he featured on a video with his daughter Temi Kosoko

In the video, Temi asked her dad what he would do if she were told to slap him for $100 million, the veteran actor said he would ask her to slap him twice

Kosoko went on to compare it to a movie role, saying his daughter would have to slap him if they were playing the same role in a movie

Veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko put a smile on the face of many of his fans and followers over his reaction in a video with one of his daughters, Temi Kosoko.

In the video, Temi, who is also a content creator, asked her dad what he would do if someone told her to slap him.

The only person that can curse you is me: Jide Kosoko to daughter Temi. Credit: @temikosoko

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor, in his response, said he would tell her to slap him twice.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I will you to slap me two times, The only person that can curse you is me, no other person, suppose we are acting together and you are told to slap me, wouldn't you slap me?”

See the video below:

Fans react as Jide Kosoko permits daughter to slap him for $100 million

The video has left many of the veteran actor fans and followers laughing. Legit.ng captured the reactions, see them below:

thathickmelanie:

"Your dad is a vibe ."

esby_oflife:

"Daddy you like money ooo."

sweetest_hun:

"I like daddy’s orientation.. money is very important ."

neyodiaries:

"The man no send."

bagsby_ola:

"Daddy is giving us the real vibe ."

tunde_eko1:

"He say na I will ask you to slap me two times ."

kenny.ade:

"Daddy on point. He literally pushed celebrity to one side nd faced the reality ..."

Jide Kosoko excited as daughter Bidemi welcomes baby girl

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko became the latest celebrity mother and her family members were over-excited about the new addition.

Bidemi's father, Jide Kosoko and sister Shola made their announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of the newborn baby and new mother.

Jide expressed how excited he is to add to his grandchildren as he revealed that the mother and baby are doing fine.

Source: Legit.ng