Temi Kosoko, the last daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, has sparked reactions with wedding photos and videos online

Temi was seen dressed in wedding outfits as she posed with her supposed groom, which saw some of her followers sending her congratulation messages

Kosoko’s oldest daughter Sola has, however, sparked confusion with her statement on her sister’s comment page, with fans not knowing whether to believe the wedding is real or not

Temi Kosoko, the last child and daughter of Nollywood veteran actor Temi Kosoko, is making headlines over some wedding photos and videos she shared via her Instagram page.

Temi, also a skit maker, shared photos of her and the supposed groom, as many of her fans and followers sent congratulatory messages to her.

Temi Kosoko floods page with cute wedding pictures. Credit: @temikosoko

Source: Instagram

However, a quick check on some of her sisters’ and dad’s social media pages showed none of them shared the pictures or video.

Temi’s older sister Shola Kosoko also dropped a comment on her sister’s page, which further sparked confusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shola wrote in Yoruba, “This wedding is elaborate”, a statement which, when interpreted in Yoruba, seems to show none of the family members was aware.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

danielgpraise:

"Shey make I believe abi make I know believe Well Congratulations ❤️‍ If no he true I go collect the congratulations back ❤️."

olaor.e:

"Wow . You look amazing. Congratulations dear ."

iam_jasonjae:

"Congratulations my G ❤️ May Peace reign in your home."

blackisbeauty6:

"You wey your daddy say e never reach time for you to marry."

Funny video of Jide Kosoko giving daughter permission to slap him for some dollars

Veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko put a smile on the faces of many of his fans and followers over his reaction in a video with one of his daughters, Temi Kosoko.

In the video, Temi, who is also a content creator, asked her dad what he would do if someone told her to slap him for some dollars.

The veteran actor, in his response, said he would tell her to slap him twice.

Source: Legit.ng