Nollywood love birds Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire have shared sweet moments from their honeymoon

In the video, the couple were seen with family and friends, another clip showed Frederick and Peggy at church during thanksgiving on January 1

Many popular celebrities as well as fans and followers of the Nollywood stars couldn’t help but gush about the special moment

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire continue to share sweet moments from their relationship on social media.

The love birds jointly took to their Instagram pages to share a video from their honeymoon as well as a vacation with family and friends.

Frederick Leonard & Peggy Ovire hang out with friends. Credit: @freddieleonard @peggyovire

The couple were spotted with some of their friends as they enjoyed the fun moments during their hangout.

Another clip captured the Nollywood stars at their church thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

See the full video below:

Celebrities, fans gush over video from Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard’s hangout

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

anthonymonjaro:

"Looooove love love the production value …. On the money!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

angelaeguavoen

"This is so beautiful! This video gives instant happiness because the beauty and hotness is on the highest ."

ebelleokaro:

"God has blessed your family already."

amy_lolol:

"When a man is intentional abt a woman. U definitely see the signs . I love LOVE ❤️."

empirelavastie:

"Who else noticed she didn’t use much jewelry and makeup to church."

ruby_ojiakor:

"Chaiiiii I dey jealous Una Abeg Una too fine ohhhhh❤️"

precious.7067:

"It can only be Film Lord himself, always different #production❤️."

cherries4real:

"Blessings upon Blessings to The Leonards in 2023 and beyond!! So deserving of God's grace ❤️❤️."

facialtherapy.xx:

"Nothing like when man dey lead woman dey follow.... expecially spiritually. No be the ones wey dey fill first timer form from one church to another. I'm talking growth. ❤️."

