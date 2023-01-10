Alexx Ekubo has been in the news for a while now, following the drama between him and his ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu

Despite the heated drama with the twists and turns, the actor refused to issue a statement or spill revelations like Fancy

A video of Ekubo and his best friend/colleague IK Ogbonna having fun has sparked different reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The drama between Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu came to different conclusions on social media.

A video of the actor and his best friend IK Ogbonna has sparked fresh reactions on social media.

A video of Alexx and IK playing has surfaced online. Photo credit: @ikogbonna/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the clip sighted online, perhaps an old one, the actors jumped at each other with Ogbonna carrying Alexx on his back.

They shook hands before going into yet another playful display as the people around cheered them on.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to the video of Alexx and IK

officialwhytefox:

"How men hide their emotion!! Shaking my head… this doesn’t make him innocent of being a MANIPULATOR."

mr_chukwubuikem_fame:

"Make una two rest, Alex go marry werey."

hameedahadayi:

"If maturity was a person na Alex!!!! Keep living ur life’ ! If u can’t rise above ppl’s expectations and criticism in ds life u don win! Zero need for public validation."

big_jhay_:

"Who get time for social media drama."

jay_stunna_ukandu:

"They’ll call him manipulator cos he choose peace over drama."

quincy_focus:

"If maturity was a person na Alex ❤️"

leebarbiee:

"Make him no happy again abegi enjoy ur life handsome."

thick__ebi:

"That lady should move on."

hycenbleck:

"Congratulations Alex you made the brotherhood proud and the brotherhood is proud of you."

the_pearlsorganicskincare:

'Na him real joy giver be that."

pleasantthelma:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love Alex, his level of maturity. Whether guilty or not. He deserves to be happy."

Audio between Alexx Ekubo and Fancy leaks

An audio recording of a conversation between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu leaked online, sparking reactions as more dirty bits between the ex-couple surfaced.

The Nollywood actor, in the leaked audio, could be heard revealing that it was Fancy Acholonu who came back to him and wanted to make things right.

Alexx also noted in the leaked audio that he wasn't willing to make an acknowledgement post to Fancy's apology on his page, instead, he would just react to it on her own page.

Source: Legit.ng