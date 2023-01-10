Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, has taken to social media to bless her fans with some new photos

In the studio snapshots, the 2022 BBNaija winner sports a long orange leather coat over a bodysuit

Several fans and some of her reality TV colleagues have taken to her comment section to flood her with compliments

Ever since her victory in the Level Up edition of the Big Brother Naija show, Phyna has remained consistent with the slay and the buzz.

The reality TV star recently left her fans in awe with yet another fabulous look which she posted on Instagram.

Photos of Phyna in a leather coat. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the stack of new photos, the vivacious star rocked a burnt orange leather coat over a collared bodysuit.

For her face, she sported a dramatic make-up look with red glossy lips and ditched the long curls for a pixie cut.

Check out the photos below:

Fans and colleagues compliment BBNaija Phyna's new look

nengiofficial:

"More of this."

bellaokagbue:

"Easy on us."

officiallrosie:

"On fleek always. No one can stop your shine or blessings, because it is not attached to their feelings about you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bensonokonkwo:

" Keep the fire Burning."

siruti:

"PHYNA This is Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!!!"

hermesiyele:

"Ghen ghen ghen ghen, you too sabi this geh✨⚡️"

etoomakholwa:

"Hot like a heater."

ellavera.25:

"Original queen,keep glowing damsel."

